Rochester icons inducted into high school Hall of Fame

A pair of Rochester men are being inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame...One from John Marshall and one from Lourdes.

Former Athletic Director Marv Peters just capped a 44-year run at Lourdes High School, he'll be inducted as an administrator. During his time in charge of the Eagles, the sports teams made 170 trips to the State Tournament winning 45 State Championships and finishing runner-up on 30 other occasions.

From 1974 to 1995 Peters was the Defensive Coordinator for the football team before becoming Head Coach in 2004. He also served the MSHSL in numerous roles.

Also going into the Hall is former JM three-sport star Darrell Thompson who played for the Rockets in the 1980's. Thompson went on to star for the Gophers on the grid iron rushing for 4,654-yards with 40-touchdowns during his career.

He was first round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 1990. Darrell currently does color on the Gophers Football Radio Broadcast.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is Sunday, October 22nd in St. Paul.