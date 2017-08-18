Canine search underway in deadly accident on Highway 52 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

An early morning crash takes a life on Highway 52.

The one-vehicle accident happened just before 5 Friday morning just North of Zumbrota, near 165th Avenue in the southbound lanes.

We have a crew on the scene and Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that one woman has died. 

Officials on scene began a canine search of the area. No word yet on what they are searching for.

The State Patrol, Zumbrota Ambulance,Zumbrota police and the  Goodhue County Sheriff's Office are all on scene.

The vehicle involved has been pushed to the shoulder and traffic is able to pass through the area. State Patrol said that traffic in the southbound lane of Highway 52 may be reduced to one lane as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Look for the latest at the NewsCenter at noon.

