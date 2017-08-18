Twins split double header, lose series to Indians

After a rain out on Wednesday, the Twins played a day night double header with the Cleveland Indians to complete a three-game series with their division rival.

The Twins dropped the day game, 9-3, thus losing the series, but they would take the second game of the double header with a 4-2 victory.

Despite the final score, the first game of the double header was close until the eighth inning.

The Indians jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a Jason Kipnis RBI single, but they brought that deficit to one, as Byron Buxton hit a home run in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1 and Jorge Polanco drove an RBI triple to right to score Buxton in the seventh to make it 3-2.

The wheels then came off in the eighth.

In the eighth, Ryan Pressly gave up a three-run home run to Yan Gomes to make it 6-2, then Jason Kipnis hit a solo home run to make it 7-2.

The Twins would add a run in the eighth on Eduardo Escobar's RBI double, but they would give up two more runs in the ninth to make it a 9-3 final score.

The second game saw a great first start from a Twins rookie.

Aaron Slegers in his first career major league start, had a superb outing for the Twins. He went 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, with two walks while striking out three.

The only runs Slegers gave up came in the fourth on Jay Bruce's solo home run and in the seventh, when Carlos Santana drove in Edwin Encarnacion after Slegers left the game with Encarnacion on base.

The Twins offense would support Slegers with four runs.

Escobar would get the offense rolling in the third with an RBI single, then Ehire Adrianza would make it a 2-1 game with a sac fly to left in the fourth.

After Santana's triple in the seventh, Max Kepler would hit a solo home run to right in the bottom of the inning to give the Twins a 3-2 lead, and Escobar would get another RBI in the eighth, with an RBI double to make it a 4-2 game.

Although Slegers had that great start, the win would go to Trevor Hildenberger (W, 2-1), despite giving up the game tying hit in the seventh, and Matt Belisle (S, 3) would get the save by striking out the final two outs in the ninth.

The Twins had a chance to close the gap on first place during this series, and were unable to as losing two of three put them six games out of first place in the AL Central

The Twins stay at home Friday as they start a three game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks with Ervin Santana (12-7) facing Zack Godley (5-5).

Player of the Series

Aaron Slegers gets the player of the series for this three-game set, as he stood out with his excellent first career start in the Twins only win against the Indians during the series.