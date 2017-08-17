AARP picks 50 influential people over 50 in Minnesota

After some accidents, you're blessed to get another chance.

"I shouldn't have lived through that injury," Bob Bardwell, founder of the Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, said. "I've had over 16500 extra days, hows that sound."

And he has used every last one of those to his fullest.

"We got started back in '76, and when you start something you have two horses and a dream and one building and a big community right," Bardwell said. "I always say a big God, a big dream and a big community."

That one building has grown exponentially into Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, with dozens of buildings, farm animals, horses, and campgrounds.

All to do whatever the Ranch can to help others.

"Neighbors, 4-H, Scouts, women shelters, doctors, schools," Bardwell said."I don't think we say no to anyone."

One of his main goals, to help those with disabilities.

"Our prayers seem to be fulfilled every time these people come and they come saying they cant or "I've never done it" but when they leave they go "I did it", Bardwell said.

He's been responsible for one of the largest wheelchair sports camps in the country but also aiming to support military members and their families at the Miracle Lodge.

"So the first year we did one and now we're up to six weekends, we do them all free of charge, raise money for that," Bardwell said. "It's called Operation Welcome Home and each time we do one, we get motivated to do another one."

And it's that motivation that makes Bardwell one of a kind.

"When I'm having a bad day, I just need to be in a room with bob," Tracy Bashore, Director of Operations at Ironwood Springs, said.

Bashore has only been working there for 3 years, but he says it doesn't take long for Bardwell to change your life.

"It's just been inspiring to see a man who has lived out his vision and grown this place to where it is, based on that vision," Bashore said.

But if you ask Bardwell to look back on his years at the Ranch, he knows his work isn't finished.

"You know, we got off to a good start, let's just keep going," he said.