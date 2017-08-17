Rushford business owner reflects on deadly 2007 Minnesota flood

A man riding an ATV with a blade attached to the front down the aisles of Rushford Foods in August 2007. He pushed the items to the back of the store where they were put in compact trucks.

The August 2007 flood is one of the worst natural disasters to hit southeastern Minnesota in recent history.

Rushford, Stockton, Minnesota City, and other towns saw flood waters reach as high as four and a half feet.

Seven people lost their lives the weekend of August 18th.

The state of Minnesota estimated around $67 million in flood damage to private property and infrastructure. Since FEMA only provides assistance to homes and not businesses, the Minnesota Legislature held a special session where they approved $35 million for businesses in seven counties.

Jim Hoiness, co-owner of Rushford Foods in Rushford, is one business owner who benefited from the financial relief.

When the water was at its peak, his store was filled with more than four feet of water. "We had 400 volunteers help us clean it up. That's the kind of inspiration that keeps you going."

Every single food item in his store had to be thrown out. Most of the items on the lower shelves were already in the aisle, soaking in muddy water. Volunteers pushed the remaining items off the top shelves and onto the floor.

A Rushford business loaned Hoiness a couple of four-wheelers to clear out the items on the floor. A blade was attached to the front of the ATVs, allowing the riders to go through each aisle and push the ruined merchandise to the back of the store.

All of the items in the store were then loaded into 11 compact trucks.

Hoiness said it took nine days to clean up the store and start re-building. He opened the store more than two months later on October 31st. "It was the largest single day of business we'd ever done. At that point I'd been there 33 years."

One decade later he's still impressed with how the community banded together during the 2007 natural disaster. "It's a testament to the goodness of people. That's what I saw in this disaster."