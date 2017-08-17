The Salvation Army in Albert Lea

According to a news release, posted on Mayo's internal-web Thursday, Mayo Clinic announced a new business arrangement with Medica.More >>
According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle.More >>
A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rochester Police said four young people could be responsible for the rise in break-ins.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Austin police are trying to find four women after they allegedly attacked a man early Thursday morning and stole his wallet.More >>
Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street.More >>
