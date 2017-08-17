It's almost time for kids to go back to school, which means there is going to be a lot of shopping for school supplies.

But with rising costs each year, the Salvation Army in Albert Lea is lending families a helping hand. The Salvation Army in Albert Lea is accepting applications for assistance with back-to-school supplies on Thursday.

Applicants need to bring a parental ID and proof that their child or children are registered in a Freeborn County school, and are in grades K through seventh.

Those who qualify will get their back packs the same day.

The supplies are all organized by school grade, and the type of supply the kids need.

"It's hard going back to school, but at least they're starting off on the right foot. They'll have the supplies to get started and it gives parents a piece of mind to know that kids are off to a good start for the year," said Jason Mead, a Case Worker with the Salvation Army.

We're told last year they served 200 families, and this year they are on their way to helping much more.

"It's more expensive every year, and the demand increases every year, and we absolutely could not do it without the support of the organizations and private citizens that step up year in and year out," said Mead.

The Salvation Army Family Store is having a back-to-school sale from August 14th through the 19th.

All kids clothes in the Children's Department are 50% off.

The sale is going on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

