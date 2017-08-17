SEIU calls on Dr. Noseworthy and Mayo to clarify 'advisory' role to Pres. Trump

The head of a major Minnesota healthcare union is calling on Mayo Clinic and its CEO, Dr. John Noseworthy to make clear and public all ties to President Trump.

The demand follows the 3M CEO resigning from the Presidential Manufacturing Panel yesterday.

President of SEIU Healthcare, Jamie Gulley said, "CEO's from multiple corporations have made clear where they stand in regard to working with the President over the last few days following the horrific events in Charlottesville and the subsequent fallout. Mayo Workers and Southern Minnesota deserve to know the full nature and scope of Dr. Noseworthy's advisory roles and relationship with President Trump".

Mayo Clinic Spokesperson Karl Oestreich, sent KTTC the following statement in response:

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump invited John Noseworthy, M.D, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, and leaders from four other academic medical centers, to share best practices to help ensure that our nation’s veterans receive the best healthcare possible. This ad hoc group met face-to-face twice, once in December 2016 and once in February 2017. This group has no formal standing.

The engagement with the current Administration reflects Mayo Clinic’s historic commitment of service to the United States government. As part of that commitment, Mayo Clinic has responded to the call to serve each White House administration back to the time of President Abraham Lincoln.

Mayo Clinic rejects statements of equivalency between Neo-Nazi groups and those who oppose them, and expressions of hatred and bigotry. Mayo Clinic is a place of compassion, respect and trust, and our collective diversity helps make us the best place to work and receive care.

Mayo Clinic strongly embraces diversity, inclusion and cultural differences as critical qualities among our staff and our patients, and integral to Mayo Clinic’s ability to live out its mission and values every day. As Dr. Noseworthy publicly stated in January, “Mayo Clinic remains steadfast in supporting our patients, staff, families and community. Each year, we welcome thousands of visitors from across the globe, many of whom receive care from our incredibly talented and diverse team members."

