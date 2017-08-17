Austin Police investigating after two home break-ins in 24 hours

Austin police are investigating two residential break-ins.

The first one happened around 11:15 Wednesday morning on the 600 block of 11th Ave SW. Police said, someone kicked in the garage service door. Items ranging from an iPad to a coin purse were taken.

Then overnight, someone broke into a home about a block away. A gaming system, Apple T.V. device and other items were taken. Police say the value of the missing items is about $580.

Police said the suspect or suspects entered the home through a garage service door in this break-in.