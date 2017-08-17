Police searching for 4 women possibly involved in assault of Aus - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police searching for 4 women possibly involved in assault of Austin man

Posted:
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police are trying to find four women after they allegedly attacked a man early Thursday morning and stole his wallet.

Officers were called to the 400 bock of 2nd Street Southeast around 1:20 a.m.

A man said he had been with four women drinking in some downtown Austin bars. The women invited him to an after-bar party at the residence on 2nd Street Southeast.

The man said he was intoxicated when one of the women put him in a headlock and another stole his wallet.

The man told police he is out hundreds of dollars.

Officers are working to identify the 4 females. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.