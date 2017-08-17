80 chicks die in barn fire near Rochester

A fundraiser will help families suddenly without a home in Wells, after an apartment fire earlier this month.More >>
A fundraiser will help families suddenly without a home in Wells, after an apartment fire earlier this month.More >>
According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle.More >>
According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle.More >>
According to a news release, posted on Mayo's internal-web Thursday, Mayo Clinic announced a new business arrangement with Medica.More >>
According to a news release, posted on Mayo's internal-web Thursday, Mayo Clinic announced a new business arrangement with Medica.More >>
Five new Minnesota companies, including one in Rochester, have been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Businesses (BFBs) by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB).More >>
Five new Minnesota companies, including one in Rochester, have been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Businesses (BFBs) by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB).More >>
Fontanini is based in Chicago and specializes in authentic Italian meats and sausages, as well as a variety of other premium meat products including pizza toppings and meatballs.More >>
Fontanini is based in Chicago and specializes in authentic Italian meats and sausages, as well as a variety of other premium meat products including pizza toppings and meatballs.More >>
A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Every August for the past 45 years, Oronoco has held what has become a much-anticipated annual event: Gold Rush Days. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, taken on August 15, 1987, shows that not much has changed over the years.More >>
Every August for the past 45 years, Oronoco has held what has become a much-anticipated annual event: Gold Rush Days. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, taken on August 15, 1987, shows that not much has changed over the years.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized proposed tuition increases at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but didn't commit to reversing a decline in state support that has led to higher tuition.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized proposed tuition increases at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but didn't commit to reversing a decline in state support that has led to higher tuition.More >>
The Iowa Public Safety Department says the 21-year-old was stabbed around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.More >>
The Iowa Public Safety Department says the 21-year-old was stabbed around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.More >>
According to a news release, posted on Mayo's internal-web Thursday, Mayo Clinic announced a new business arrangement with Medica.More >>
According to a news release, posted on Mayo's internal-web Thursday, Mayo Clinic announced a new business arrangement with Medica.More >>
According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle.More >>
According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle.More >>
A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rochester Police said four young people could be responsible for the rise in break-ins.More >>
Rochester Police said four young people could be responsible for the rise in break-ins.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street.More >>
Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street.More >>
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today called on the FBI to investigate an online threat to shoot Regina Mustafa.More >>
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today called on the FBI to investigate an online threat to shoot Regina Mustafa.More >>
The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine.More >>
The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine.More >>