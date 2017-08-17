80 chicks die in barn fire near Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

80 chicks die in barn fire near Rochester

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

More than 80 chicks are dead after a barn fire outside of Rochester.

Deputies say at about 8:50 Wednesday morning they were called to 3505 36th avenue Northeast after the owners noticed their barn was on fire.

They say the fire was caused by a heat lamp that overheated.

All 82 chicks inside died.

The barn itself was not destroyed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.