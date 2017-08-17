Rummage sale to help families left homeless by apartment fire

A fundraiser will help families suddenly without a home in Wells, after an apartment fire earlier this month.

Wellington Estates Apartments caught on fire on August 5th. The fire caused the south side of the building to collapse. And while all who live there got out safely, twelve families lost their homes.

Since then, the community has been collecting donations at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Thursday hosted a rummage sale at the St. Casimir's School Gym.

The affected families will get the chance to browse items they might need, the rest will be sold to help the effort.

The event runs from Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 2 Friday.