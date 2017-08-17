MnDOT - Rochester district among 5 companies recognized as Bicyc - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MnDOT - Rochester district among 5 companies recognized as Bicycle Friendly Businesses

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Five new Minnesota companies, including one in Rochester, have been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Businesses (BFBs) by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). Minnesota, the second most bicycle-friendly state in the U.S., now boasts 86 BFBs.

"We’re thrilled that once again Minnesota has made the list of Bicycle Friendly Businesses who've been nationally recognized by the League of American Bicyclists. From Fergus Falls to  Fridley, and bronze to platinum awards this round, our local Minnesota businesses are offering an increasingly more viable transportation option to shop, exercise and enjoy a game or concert by bike,” said Natalie Gille, Greater MN Program Manager, BikeMN

Summer of 2017 BFB Recognition:

  • Dero Bike Racks in Fridley, Platinum Status (moved up from Gold)  

  • Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Fergus Falls, Silver Status

  • Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 6 in Rochester, Silver Status

  • Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, Bronze Status

  • SRF Consulting Group, Inc. in Plymouth, Bronze Status

  • U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Bronze Status

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.