Hormel Foods adds to its food service portfolio by acquiring of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages

Hormel Foods is getting bigger after acquiring a branded food service business.

Hormel announced Thursday they have acquired Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages from Capitol Wholesale Meats, Inc. Fontanini is based in Chicago and specializes in authentic Italian meats and sausages, as well as a variety of other premium meat products including pizza toppings and meatballs.

“This is a strategic acquisition for our high-growth food service division. We have delivered a strong track record of success in the food service industry with a growing portfolio of customers in the lodging, restaurant, healthcare and college and university sectors,” said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “The Fontanini brand is highly regarded, and the addition of these products to our portfolio will allow us to accelerate growth for both Hormel Foods food service and for Fontanini through expanded distribution and new customers.”

“The Fontanini business perfectly complements our branded food service business,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president of food service at Hormel Foods. “We are excited about this new partnership and our ability to leverage key Hormel Foods resources such as R&D, operations, supply chain and finance to grow this dynamic business. While we are focused on ensuring a seamless transition and continued stewardship of the Fontanini brand, we are also excited about leveraging their new state-of-the-art production facility, which has additional capacity to produce many Hormel Foods products.”

“Hormel Foods has an excellent reputation as one of the strongest food companies in the world with a track record of successfully acquiring family-owned businesses like ours,” said Gene Fontanini, chief executive officer of Capitol Wholesale Meats, Inc. “This acquisition will allow Fontanini to strengthen under the Hormel Foods umbrella given its leadership in retail combined with our shared leadership in food service. Through this business, the Fontanini family has left its mark on the world. Partnering with Hormel Foods will allow us to expand that mark. I couldn’t be more proud of all that we have accomplished and I look forward to seeing where we go next.”