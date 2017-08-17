Throwback Thursday: finding treasures at Gold Rush Days

Every August for the past 45 years, Oronoco has held what has become a much-anticipated annual event: Gold Rush Days.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, taken on August 15, 1987, shows that not much has changed over the years.

Considered one of the top Midwest antique shows, visitors still find hundreds of vendors with antiques, art, vintage material, and other market wares, not to mention food and music.

The event gets its name from the short-lived discovery of gold along the banks of the Zumbro in 1857.

The first Gold Rush Days in 1972 featured 38 vendors.

