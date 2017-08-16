Tornadoes touch down in south-central Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tornadoes touch down in south-central Minnesota

Posted:
Brandon Lewis via Twitter Brandon Lewis via Twitter
NICOLLET, Minn. (AP) -

The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota.

A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado also was reported north of New Sweden, also in Nicollet County.

The weather service says a confirmed tornado was located Wednesday evening over Gaylord moving northwest at 15 mph.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.