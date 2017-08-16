Tornadoes touch down in south-central Minnesota

The National Weather Service says tornadoes have touched down in south-central Minnesota.

A trained spotter reports 6-inch tree branches down and street signs bent over after a tornado struck about a mile south of Nicollet just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado also was reported north of New Sweden, also in Nicollet County.

The weather service says a confirmed tornado was located Wednesday evening over Gaylord moving northwest at 15 mph.