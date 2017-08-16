CAIR-MN calls for FBI investigation into death threat against Congressional candidate Regina Mustafa

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today called on the FBI to investigate an online threat to shoot Regina Mustafa.

Mustafa, who announced her candidacy for the Minnesota's 1st Congressional District earlier this month, said the threat was posted two days ago as a comment on a YouTube video featuring the candidate.

“We urge the FBI to investigate this threat to kill a candidate for Congress and to bring the perpetrator to justice,” said CAIR-MN Civil Rights Director Amir Malik. “This type of threat targets the fundamental civil right of political participation and serves to intimidate anyone from a minority community seeking to serve the nation as an elected official.”

Mustafa later posted a tweet saying she received a death threat and that the cops were called. She also stated she is even more determined because of this. Below is the tweet.

Received a death threat yesterday. Cops called. I am even more determined #Regina4Congress — Regina Mustafa (@cidi_cidimn) August 16, 2017

You can view CAIR-MN's press release as well as the threat, by clicking here.