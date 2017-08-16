UPDATE: Name of driver released in police search at Gamehaven Reserve

UPDATE: New information on the Rochester crash that led to an hours long search for the victims Wednesday.

No one witnessed the crash, but someone saw two bloodied men leaving the scene around 1:30 p.m. Deputies then searched for the men for three hours out of concern for their safety.

According to deputies, the driver over-corrected after it approached a curve past the Gamehaven Reserve in south Rochester. The car then launched into an embankment and landed on the other side of a barbed wire fence, rolling once.

Authorities found the men about a mile north of the accident.

Deputies said the driver, 19-year-old Domingo Domingo, of Rochester, showed signs of drinking but they are waiting for blood alcohol results to come in.

Domingo and his 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Authorities appear to have located two people who reportedly ran away after crashing their vehicle late Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, two people got out of the car and ran towards the camp.

Capt Scott Behrns with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the only charges they were considering, during the search, was fleeing the scene of a crime.

Through the use of a drone and ground teams mapping the area, they were able to find the men in a cornfield.

