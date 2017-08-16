Authorities searching for two people who ran away after rolling - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Authorities searching for two people who ran away after rolling their vehicle

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities are on the hunt for two people who ran away after crashing his vehicle.

According to authorities, a driver was heading south on County Road 1 near Gamehaven Scout Reservation when the driver rolled the vehicle. Once the vehicle stopped, two people got out of the car and ran towards the camp.

Authorities have not located the suspects yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with the NewsCenter as this story develops.

