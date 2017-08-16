FBI offers $30K reward for info in Minnesota mosque bombing

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information in the bombing of a Minnesota mosque earlier this month.More >>
Rochester Police said four young people could be responsible for the rise in break-ins.More >>
The Duluth Chapter of the NAACP hosted a candlelight vigil for those who were killed and injured during the white supremacy rally.More >>
The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine.More >>
Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street.More >>
Researchers at Stanford University studied the effectiveness of some commonly used drug-free treatments.More >>
The Iowa Public Safety Department says the 21-year-old was stabbed around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized proposed tuition increases at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but didn't commit to reversing a decline in state support that has led to higher tuition.More >>
Prichard indicated in a press release Tuesday that money played a key role in his decision.More >>
Minneapolis police are looking into a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying face-down outside a downtown strip club.More >>
Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street.More >>
The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
it was an emotional evening at the Christ United Methodist Church Tuesday, with many voices of all walks of life speaking out. Organizers wanted to gather people of all faiths and no faiths. They say that racism is alive and well in this country and its time to do something about it.More >>
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after she was fatally shot by an officer in an alley behind the house.More >>
Minneapolis police are looking into a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying face-down outside a downtown strip club.More >>
The two long-time friends neighbors find the eggs or caterpillars in the wild and raise them at home, they each care for several caterpillars and butterflies.More >>
The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine.More >>
A Goodhue County man battling terminal cancer is reminded he's not battling alone. On Monday evening, his fellow riders revved their engines to let him know they're riding with him. Mike McGovern, of Wanamingo, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2016. Unfortunately, the cancer has since spread and he'a now in hospice care.More >>
