Rochester hit with 30 car break-ins in past 10 days

Rochester has been home to 30 car break-ins in the past 10 days more than the entire month of June.

Rochester Police said four young people could be responsible for the rise in break-ins. Police received a report that a couple of cars were broken into on the 2600 Block 3rd Place NE just before 11 Tuesday night. They also received a call concerning a break-in that was going on in the 1600 Block of 3rd Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspects in a white Chevy Malibu.

Officers were able to locate the car on the 1600 Block of Wilshire Drive Northeast, just about a mile away. There were four people in the car at the time, they were all arrested. The ages of the four range from 16 to 21. The four were released, and it's not known if they're responsible for all the previous break-ins.

One person reported a stolen handgun, others had cash, electronics and purses stolen.

In most cases, the cars were unlocked.