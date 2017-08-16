Supporters host candlelight vigil in Duluth to remember those wh - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Supporters host candlelight vigil in Duluth to remember those who were killed and injured in Charlottesville

Posted:
DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -

A similar showing of support for Charlottesville took place in Duluth.

The Duluth Chapter of the NAACP hosted a candlelight vigil for those who were killed and injured during the white supremacy rally. A crowd gathered to show their support and to say racism is not okay in our country or our community.

The vigil kicked off with community members sharing their own stories of experience with racial hatred.

The event also included a moment of silence

