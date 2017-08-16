Traffic delays expected as cleanup begins after semi rollover on I-90

Drivers on I-90 could see some delays after a semi truck crashes.

The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a freight-liner driven by Lucas Matz, from Manchester, Tennessee, when he lost control going around a curve. The freight-liner entered the median and rolled.

Matz was taken to Gunderson Lutheran with non-life threatening injuries.

MnDOT tweeted this morning that motorists can expect delays on eastbound I-90 at Nodine in Winona County due to crash cleanup. MnDOT is recommending drivers follow the detour at exit 267.