Traffic delays expected as cleanup begins after semi rollover on - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Traffic delays expected as cleanup begins after semi rollover on I-90

Posted:
NEAR NODINE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Drivers on I-90 could see some delays after a semi truck crashes.

The crash happened around midnight Wednesday on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 268 near Nodine. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a freight-liner driven by Lucas Matz, from Manchester, Tennessee, when he lost control going around a curve. The freight-liner entered the median and rolled.

Matz was taken to Gunderson Lutheran with non-life threatening injuries.

MnDOT tweeted this morning that motorists can expect delays on eastbound I-90 at Nodine in Winona County due to crash cleanup. MnDOT is recommending drivers follow the detour at exit 267.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.