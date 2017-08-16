Pain relief from knee replacement surgery may not require power - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pain relief from knee replacement surgery may not require power narcotics, says researchers

Posted:
(NBC) -

Managing pain after total knee replacement surgery may not require powerful narcotics.

Researchers at Stanford University studied the effectiveness of some commonly used drug-free treatments.

They found acupuncture and electrotherapy improved patients' pain and reduced their need for opioid drugs.

However, other treatments, like cryotherapy and pre-operative exercise, were not effective.

Experts said it is important to find alternatives to prescription painkillers because of potential for addiction.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.