Authorities say man stabbed at Iowa State Fair

Authorities say a man has been stabbed at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says the 21-year-old was stabbed around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital. His name hasn't been released.

No arrest has been reported.

It's the second stabbing in as many years at the fair. Court records say a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a gang-related stabbing on Aug. 21 last year.