Minneapolis police reviewing punching of handcuffed man

Minneapolis police are looking into a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying face-down outside a downtown strip club.

The Star Tribune reports a bystander made a 10-second cellphone video during the alleged incident Saturday night outside Augie's Cabaret and posted it to social media.

The police department's Office of Police Conduct Review is investigating.

The man who allegedly was punched is accused of assaulting a security guard at the club. A police report says he was treated by medics after the bouncer allegedly punched him three times.

Neither of two officers in the video intervened. A department spokeswoman says their role in the incident is being examined.