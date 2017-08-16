Target tops Street 2Q forecasts - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Target tops Street 2Q forecasts

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Target is reporting second-quarter profit of $672 million, or $1.22 per share.

The adjusted earnings, removing one-time costs and benefits, was $1.23 per share, which was 3 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis retailer posted revenue of $16.43 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street expectations of $16.28 billion.

Target Corp. gave broad per-share earnings guidance for the current quarter of between 75 and 95 cents. Full-year earnings, it said, are expected to be in the range of $4.34 to $4.54 per share.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.