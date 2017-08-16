Twins downed by Indians, as Salazar strikes out 10.

The Twins got out to a 1-0 lead but were downed by five home runs hit by the Cleveland Indians in an 8-1 loss.

The first run on the board came in the second, thanks to a Byron Buxton RBI single to left that drove in Eddie Rosario, to give the Twins the 1-0 lead.

After that the Twins were unable to score on Danny Salazar (W, 5-5), while Cleveland's offense knocked five home runs.

With Bartolo Colon on the mound (L, 4-10), the Twins gave up the first home run to Carlos Santana in the fourth, then Colon gave up two more in the fifth, as Jason Kipnis hit his ninth of the year, and then Edwin Encarnacion hit his 27th of the year to give his team a 3-1 lead.

The game remained close until the seventh, when Austin Jackson blew the game wide-open with a three-run home run to make it a 6-1 game, then Carlos Santana hit his second of the game, a two run shot to right center to bring it to the final score of 8-1.

Salazar on the day went seven innings, allowing three hits only one after the second, allowing just one run, while striking out 10 Twins and walking none.

The loss put the Twins six games out of first place in the AL Central.

The Twins send Kyle Gibson (6-9) to the mound as they continue this pivotal series against the Indians, as Gibson will face Carlos Carrasco (11-5), with first pitch at 7:10 at Target Field.