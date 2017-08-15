More than a hundred gather to Stand Up to Racism

It was an emotional evening at the Christ United Methodist Church Tuesday, with many voices of all walks of life speaking out.

Organizers wanted to gather people of all faiths and no faiths.

They say that racism is alive and well in this country and its time to do something about it.

There was some singing but most of the time was spent giving people a voice and venue to share what they felt was necessary.

Some folks decided to recite poems, others just speak from the heart without any prepared words.

But one thing was certain, they were all united to stand up to the racism and hate they saw in Charlottesville.

"It actually made me physically ill, I think when something like that is pealed back and we see the level of distress and horrible hate that people walk around in, it was so jarring that it felt like we had to do something," Elizabeth Macaulay, Lead Pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, said.

One comment many repeated was that they hoped people would take advantage of "teachable moments."

They say that is when someone is being racist and there's an opportunity to teach them to be better.

