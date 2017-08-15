Rich Wright joins 1st Congressional District race - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rich Wright joins 1st Congressional District race

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Another candidate has officially announced his plans to run for Minnesota's 1st congressional district. 

Rich Wright is seeking the DFL endorsement for the seat that Congressman Tim Walz is vacating to run for governor. 

He held an event at Soldier's Field Park Tuesday evening to kick off his campaign and talk to his supporters about his stance on several issues. 

Wright is a Rochester native.

He was a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army Reserve and also served as a city prosecutor.  

"As an advocate I represent people on a regular basis and so as an advocate it's fun for me to get to know, to learn my client, in this case the people of Southern Minnesota so I can better represent them," he said. 

Some of the issues he's advocating for include a single payer health care system, free job training and tuition at public colleges, and paid family and sick leave for workers.

