UPDATE: Rochester Police say 1 in custody, 1 hurt after shooting

Rochester Police say one person is in custody and another person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast, just south of 4th Street Southeast, said Lt. Josh Thompson. Based on initial findings, it appeared there was an argument outside a vehicle on the street. One of the people involved then shot the other person, Lt. Thompson said. The shooter then drove off.

A man later showed up in an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus for surgery, said Lt. Thompson. But his condition is unknown. Police have not released the name of the victim.

The alleged shooter was later found inside a Stewartville home near Mockingbird Place Northwest and 23rd Street Northwest. Deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office surrounded the home and the suspect came out at about 6:29 p.m., said Capt. John Sherwin with Rochester Police.

The suspect was then taken to the Law Enforcement Center in Rochester for questioning. The person's name has not been released.

Lt. Thompson said it was unclear what the shooter and the victim were arguing about.

