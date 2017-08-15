Leaders react to President Trump's Tuesday remarks about Charlottesville

Leaders react to President Trump's Tuesday remarks about Charlot - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Leaders responded to President Donald Trump's remarks about violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he said there is "blame on both sides."

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz (DFL) tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "Americans don't just deserve moral leadership from our POTUS, we demand it. @realdonaldtrump's failure to see good from evil is despicable."

Ex-KKK leader David Duke tweeted, "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa."

