Two Spring Valley women raise Monarch butterflies, release them once they're fully grown

The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A Goodhue County man battling terminal cancer is reminded he's not battling alone. On Monday evening, his fellow riders revved their engines to let him know they're riding with him. Mike McGovern, of Wanamingo, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2016. Unfortunately, the cancer has since spread and he'a now in hospice care.More >>
The fire happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near High Forest.More >>
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after she was fatally shot by an officer in an alley behind the house.More >>
A high-speed chase ended in a crash south of Dodge Center early Monday evening. Authorities report a person was driving a stolen vehicle in Mower County, and the driver did not stop for law enforcement.More >>
Less than 12 hours after a burglary on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester police came back to the burglarized home because the victim thought the burglars had returned.More >>
The crash happened near Marion Rd. SE and Walnut St. SE.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
