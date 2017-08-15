Two Spring Valley women raise Monarch butterflies, release them once they're fully grown

Charlotte Carlson and Charlotte O'connor share the same first name as well as the same hobby.

They've been busy raising Monarch butterflies this summer, and they started doing this a year ago. The two long-time friends neighbors find the eggs or caterpillars in the wild and raise them at home, they each care for several caterpillars and butterflies.

"Last year our Librarian, Jenny Simons, she raises lots of them and I found an egg and took it down to her, and said, you know, I found this," said O'connor. And [I] said show me what to do with them, and I thought 'I can do that!' So I raised butterflies last year, and released 12. And Char came to me and I was doing it this year and..."

"I said show me what I'm looking for for eggs 'cause I'm gonna do this this year," said Carlson.

They both get to watch them change from egg, to small caterpillar, then large caterpillar, then to chrysalis and finally to a butterfly. They've been feeding them a lot of milkweed since that's the only thing they eat. They say they do this to make sure these creatures are around for future generation, by saving them from predators and increasing their population.

"There's a lot fewer than there used to be. In the fall we used to able to see huge clumps of them hanging on trees as they got ready for their migration. You don't see that anymore, you don't see very many Monarchs in the wild anymore," said Carlson. "For me it's just trying to help give them a little bit better chance to re-establish themselves."

The butterflies spent their whole lives inside, and needless to say some were anxious to get out. Some of their wings were a bit damp so they spent some time hanging out on some flowers until their wings get dry.

They were released Tuesday morning, Carlson said they will be migrating to Mexico.