Start-up companies may soon call Rochester home with help of Capital Fund

Today, a look to the future and the innovative start-up businesses that one day may call Rochester home.

So far 26 investors have joined this capital fund to help fund start-up companies in Southeast Minnesota.

About two years ago, the Journey to Growth's Entrepreneurial Committee found that this type of fund was needed to help encourage start-ups in the area. Since then, they have been working with Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporated to establish the Southeast Minnesota Capital fund.

Tuesday morning, the Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund was launched. They said the fund helps alleviate some of the risk that start-up companies face.

"The reason it's important is for a company that's starting an idea the seed capital is high risk. You may or may not get the money back and you need to have confidence in the team and due diligence to understand does this thing have a good chance of making it. And that does best in a group activity," said Al Berning who works for Ambient Clinical Analytics.

The fund currently has $875,000. That means each member invests about $50,000.