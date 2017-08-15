COPY-Master Control Operator

KTTC Television in Rochester, MN has an exciting opportunity to work behind the scenes in the television industry. We are currently looking for a full-time Master Control operator.

The successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring multiple TV stations as well as preparing and maintaining the quality of on-air content. You’ll work with the latest technology in Master Control automation, content management systems, and delivery systems.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve. A flexible schedule is also important.

Become a part of Quincy Media. We are a family owned company operating 18 television stations doing news, two newspapers and two radio stations. Quincy is always hiring.

Interested candidates should send a resume and cover letter to:

James Skifter Production Supervisor KTTC Television 6301 Bandel Road NW Rochester, MN 55901 jskifter@kttc.com No phone calls, please.

EOE