Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office promotes deputy to Lieutenant/Second Deputy

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Deputy Jeff Berns was promoted to Lieutenant/Second Deputy. Lieutenant Berns’ primary duties are to serve as third in command of the Sheriff’s Office and night shift supervisor.

Lieutenant Berns is a 27-year veteran of law enforcement. The past 25 years have been with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. During Lieutenant Berns’ law enforcement career he has served as investigator and field training officer. Lieutenant Berns has also worked in narcotics and also been a member of the Winneshiek/Decorah Special Response Team since its inception in 1994. Lieutenant Berns has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminology from The University of Northern Iowa. Lieutenant Berns says, “I appreciate the trust that Sheriff Marx has given me in this new position. We have many talented and intelligent individuals in this office. I look forward to the challenges and progress to come.”

Sheriff Dan Marx says, “Lieutenant Berns has a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise. Lieutenant Berns has earned the respect of his colleagues in law enforcement and will do a fantastic job!”