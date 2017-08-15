Woman's body found inside camper at Whippoorwill Kampground - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

NEAR THEILMAN, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a campground.

The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 51-year-old-woman's name is being withheld until after the autopsy is complete.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted after no one had heard from the woman for a while.

While her death remains under investigation, we're told the cause is believed to be accidental.

We'll update this story when new information becomes available.    

