Woman's body found inside camper at Whippoorwill Kampground

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a campground.

The body of a woman was found in a camper at Whippoorwill Kampground just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 51-year-old-woman's name is being withheld until after the autopsy is complete.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted after no one had heard from the woman for a while.

While her death remains under investigation, we're told the cause is believed to be accidental.

We'll update this story when new information becomes available.