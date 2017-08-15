Police searched home of Minneapolis woman killed by officer

Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after she was fatally shot by an officer in an alley behind the house.

Damond had summoned police to the alley after hearing what she perceived to be a possible sexual assault July 15. She was shot by one of the two responding officers, Mohamed Noor. He has declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Hours later, police obtained a search warrant for Damond's house and state agents searched for blood, hair, guns, ammunition, knives, drugs or writings. They took nothing from the home. The Damond family attorney, Bob Bennett, says he does not believe the search was inappropriate.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira tells the Star Tribune there could have been clues in the house to explain what had happened.