The annual 'Back to School Bash' returns to Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

The annual 'Back to School Bash' returns to Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Connecting families with the resources to help them have a great year in the classroom. The annual back-to-school bash returns Tuesday night to East Park.

The rally is hosted by Parents and Children Excel, or PACE, and gives kids a chance to have a bit more fun this summer while giving parents access to important resources before the school year begins.

There will be a dunk tank, bounce house, petting zoo, and free meals, along with community groups sharing their services.

It runs from 4 until 7 Tuesday evening, and it's free for all families. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.