The annual 'Back to School Bash' returns to Rochester

Connecting families with the resources to help them have a great year in the classroom. The annual back-to-school bash returns Tuesday night to East Park.

The rally is hosted by Parents and Children Excel, or PACE, and gives kids a chance to have a bit more fun this summer while giving parents access to important resources before the school year begins.

There will be a dunk tank, bounce house, petting zoo, and free meals, along with community groups sharing their services.

It runs from 4 until 7 Tuesday evening, and it's free for all families.