Austin Police hosting fundraiser for K-9 program

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police are inviting everyone to join a special fundraiser to support their K-9 program.

The fundraiser is taking place a week from Sunday in Bandshell Park. The event gets underway at 3 p.m. with K-9 demonstrations at 4 and 5 p.m.

A light meal of hot dogs, chips and a beverage will be served.

A free will donation will be accepted.

