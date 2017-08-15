Fire crews called for early morning car carrier trailer fire on I-90

A high-speed chase ended in a crash south of Dodge Center early Monday evening. Authorities report a person was driving a stolen vehicle in Mower County, and the driver did not stop for law enforcement.More >>
The fire happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near High Forest.More >>
Less than 12 hours after a burglary on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester police came back to the burglarized home because the victim thought the burglars had returned.More >>
John Austinson, of Eyota, leaves two months after he announced his candidacy.More >>
A Goodhue County man battling terminal cancer is reminded he's not battling alone. On Monday evening, his fellow riders revved their engines to let him know they're riding with him. Mike McGovern, of Wanamingo, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2016. Unfortunately, the cancer has since spread and he'a now in hospice care.More >>
The event "Stand against racism" will take place at Christ United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.More >>
Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.More >>
Starting today, 2nd Street Southwest between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue is down to one travel lane.More >>
Less than 12 hours after a burglary on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester police came back to the burglarized home because the victim thought the burglars had returned.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
The fire happened Tuesday morning on I-90 near High Forest.More >>
