Wolves lidlifter at revamped Target Center: Oct. 20 vs. Utah

Posted: Aug 14, 2017 5:30 PM CDTUpdated: Aug 14, 2017 5:30 PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their first game at newly remodeled Target Center against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20.

The $140 million arena renovation is scheduled to be finished in time for one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history. The Timberwolves open on the road for a fourth straight year, on Oct. 18 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA released the 2017-18 schedule on Monday, featuring the Wolves in 25 nationally televised games. They'll host defending champion Golden State Warriors on ABC's Sunday afternoon showcase on March 11.

The Wolves play at Chicago on Feb. 9, pitting new acquisition Jimmy Butler against his old team. Former Timberwolves Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn will accompany the Bulls to Minnesota for a rematch on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.