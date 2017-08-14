Motorcyclists rally around Wanamingo man battling cancer

A Goodhue County man battling terminal cancer is reminded he's not battling alone. On Monday evening, his fellow motorcycle riders revved their engines to let him know they're riding with him.

Mike McGovern, of Wanamingo, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2016. Unfortunately, the cancer has since spread and he's now in hospice care.

"Just fighting the fight. No matter what battle you're fighting, you always have somebody there behind you," said McGovern. "Bonding is unbelievable. The power of prayer is unbelievable."

Wanting to show McGovern support, his fellow riders with Bikers Against Child Abuse gathered at a gas station in Wanamingo Monday evening, before riding to his home to surprise him.

"Here comes the rest of my family," McGovern said of his reaction to the sound of the motorcycles. "It's just the way it is. You know, that's the way we treat each other."

With his family by his side, McGovern embraced each of his fellow riders as they offered words of encouragement.

"Family coming together -- we're all one and it's just overwhelming, and the power and gratitude I have for each and every one of you guys is just unbelievable," McGovern said.

McGovern has a big support network -- including his wife, Karen, seven children and stepchildren, 10 grandkids, three siblings and other members of his family.