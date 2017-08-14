Motorcyclists rally around Wanamingo man battling cancer

A high-speed chase ended in a crash south of Dodge Center early Monday evening. Authorities report a person was driving a stolen vehicle in Mower County, and the driver did not stop for law enforcement.More >>
A Goodhue County man battling terminal cancer is reminded he's not battling alone. On Monday evening, his fellow riders revved their engines to let him know they're riding with him. Mike McGovern, of Wanamingo, was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2016. Unfortunately, the cancer has since spread and he'a now in hospice care.More >>
The event "Stand against racism" will take place at Christ United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.More >>
Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.More >>
Starting today, 2nd Street Southwest between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue is down to one travel lane.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
Crews have recovered the body of a Fillmore County man after a weekend boat crash on the Mississippi River that claimed two lives in all.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer force is looking for 10,000 volunteers to welcome around one million visitors to the big game at US Bank Stadium in February.More >>
