Rochester Public Library runs out of solar eclipse glasses, warns about fake glasses

The highly-anticipated solar eclipse is one week from today, which means you've got that long to get your hands on a pair of special solar eclipse glasses to safely watch the sun.

The Rochester Public library says it's all out of those glasses after handing out about 1,500 pairs for free, but it's still receiving dozens of calls each hour asking for a pair.

It got most of the glasses from a grant and then purchased some more to meet the high demand.

Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement at the library, is also warning people about accidentally purchasing fake glasses online, after she was disappointed to find the ones she bought for her kids ended up being fake.

"I personally went online, went to Amazon, found a set of glasses that said they were approved for the eclipse," she said. "When they came, they arrived and they did not have the ISO information on them. Half of them did and half of them didn't. So I have since asked for a refund from Amazon."

If you can't find a pair of the glasses, NASA also has instructions on how to make a solar viewing projector on its website. NASA will also be live streaming the eclipse online.