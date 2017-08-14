High speed chase ends in crash south of Dodge Center

A high speed chase ends in a crash south of Dodge Center early Monday evening.

Authorities report a person was driving a stolen vehicle in Mower County, and the driver did not stop for law enforcement.

The driver led authorities on a chase that ended at Highway 56 and County Road 6, when he ran into another car.

There were two people in the bystander vehicle. Responders took both of those people to the hospital.

Responders took the suspect to a hospital in Mower County, and he is under arrest.