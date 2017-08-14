Rochester robbery victim calls police believing burglars returned second time

Less than 12 hours after a burglary on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester police came back to the burglarized home because the victim thought the burglars had returned.

The homeowner told police he had some surveillance cameras on his house. He can access those cameras on an app through his cell phone.

The victim was running some errands around noon on Monday when he checked the app and noticed movement from within his home.



He then called Rochester police, worried that the burglars had come back a second time. The victim returned to the home at the same time police were searching the house. Police didn't find anyone in the home.

The homeowner reviewed the surveillance video again from his phone and realized that the footage wasn't coming from inside his home. He also noticed that the person in the video was his next door neighbor.

Police detained the neighbor, but released him a short time later. They said there's no evidence that he was involved in the robbery. As for the surveillance camera, police suspect that it fell from the home and the neighbor picked it up -- though they aren't certain.

Police are currently trying to find the burglars. The investigation is active but there's no danger to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rochester Police are searching for multiple suspects, they said, who were involved in an early morning burglary.

According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday. Inside the place, was a 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old male. They told police they were sleeping in the basement when they woke up from noises coming from upstairs.

When the man went to investigate, he found multiple burglars going through the place. One of the burglars had a gun and told the victim to get on the ground. The victim followed the orders and the burglar ran out the back door. The victims told police they saw four more male suspects run out the front door and head east on Elton Hills Drive.

The burglars were able to steal video games, a cell phone, tablets and cash.

The suspect with the gun is described as an African American male who was wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

Another suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a mask.



