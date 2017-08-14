One person injured in southeast Rochester crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

One person injured in southeast Rochester crash

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in southeast Rochester Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Marion Rd. SE and Walnut St. SE.

A reporter on scene said three cars appeared to be involved, including a dump truck. 

One person was hurt.

Authorities on scene said the neighborhood nearby is closed until power company crews can de-energize power lines.

