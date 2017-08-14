"Stand against racism" event to take place Tuesday in light of Charlottesville attack

(Go Nakamura via AP). In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, responders work with victims at the scene where a man identified by police as James Alex Fields Jr., plowed a car into a crowd of people who had gathered to protest a white supremacist rally ...

In response to the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, an event is taking place in Rochester aimed at standing up to racism.

The event "Stand against racism" will take place at Christ United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The church wants to show the world people will not stand for white supremacy or violence.