Target purchases delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery to in-store shoppers

Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.More >>
Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.More >>
Starting today, 2nd Street Southwest between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue is down to one travel lane.More >>
Starting today, 2nd Street Southwest between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue is down to one travel lane.More >>
John Austinson, of Eyota, leaves two months after he announced his candidacy.More >>
John Austinson, of Eyota, leaves two months after he announced his candidacy.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.More >>
A St. Cloud hair salon is joining other salons in an effort to recycle hair waste for use in everything from pet beds to oil spills.More >>
A St. Cloud hair salon is joining other salons in an effort to recycle hair waste for use in everything from pet beds to oil spills.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.More >>
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.More >>
Crews have recovered the body of a Fillmore County man after a weekend boat crash on the Mississippi River that claimed two lives in all.More >>
Crews have recovered the body of a Fillmore County man after a weekend boat crash on the Mississippi River that claimed two lives in all.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer force is looking for 10,000 volunteers to welcome around one million visitors to the big game at US Bank Stadium in February.More >>
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer force is looking for 10,000 volunteers to welcome around one million visitors to the big game at US Bank Stadium in February.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>