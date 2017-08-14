Target purchases delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery to in-store shoppers

Target is buying a delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers.

Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.

Target is already testing same-day delivery at a New York store.

Interested customers just have to pay a fee.

Target plans to expand the service to other New York locations this year---then bring it to other major cities in 2018.