Target purchases delivery logistics company to offer same-day de - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Target purchases delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery to in-store shoppers

Posted:
(AP) -

Target is buying a delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers.

Software from San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.

Target is already testing same-day delivery at a New York store.

Interested customers just have to pay a fee.

Target plans to expand the service to other New York locations this year---then bring it to other major cities in 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.