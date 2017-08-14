Tube line work to cause one travel lane along 2nd St. SW in Rochester

Starting Monday, 2nd Street SW between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue is down to one travel lane.

Fraser Construction is shifting the West Bound traffic to the south lane of 2nd Street Southwest for underground, pneumatic tube line work.

The restricted area is along the south side of the Mayo Ozmun Building.

The bus stop to the east of the work zone is also closed during construction.

Construction will finish Monday, August 21st.