DFL candidate drops out of first Congressional race

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A DFL candidate drops out of Minnesota's first Congressional race.

John Austinson, of Eyota, leaves two months after he announced his candidacy.

He declined to comment on camera, but told KTTC he wants to get back to his personal life. He cites his father falling and breaking a hip as a sign to drop out.

Austinson said he wishes the other candidates the best, but hasn't thrown his support behind any of them just yet.

However, Austinson says he could run again in 2018.

